Council considers demolition of 'monster homes' as possible penalty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council considers demolition of ‘monster homes’ as possible penalty

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

A bill meant to prohibit giving false statements to city planners as a means of cracking down on “monster homes” might see more penalties given to violators beyond potential monetary fines and imprisonment. Read more

