Kokua Line: Will Board of Water Supply still have say in housing emergency?

Question: Will the BWS still get to say whether there’s adequate water supply for any particular proposed housing development to move forward, now that the governor has signed the emergency proclamation to fast-track housing construction?

Answer: Yes, the Honolulu Board of Supply will weigh in as Oahu developments are considered, according to a detailed response from the agency that answered your question and others from readers concerned about the potential impact on Oahu’s water supply under Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation that suspends certain laws to streamline construction of thousands of housing units. Read the proclamation at 808ne.ws/43BYKXG.

Here’s the emailed response from BWS, which covers the readers’ questions and explains water conservation measures required of all proposed developments:

“The governor’s emergency proclamation is effective to Sept. 15, 2023, and suspends select sections of State statutes but does not suspend City revised ordinances. Therefore, BWS rules and regulations, water system standards and water availability and building permit review procedures remain applicable. BWS will have representation on the State’s Build Beyond Barriers Working Group and can comment on the certification of projects, monitor project progress, assist in moving projects through regulatory review and provide advice to streamline housing projects.”

Q: Does the proclamation affect BWS authority?

A: “BWS authority on water availability and allocation remains intact.”

Q: Weren’t some developers already told that the Red Hill crisis had affected Oahu’s water supply to the extent that they might not be able to build their projects?

A: Yes, but that was in late 2021 and early 2022, according to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser story published in April 2022, which you can read at 808ne.ws/3QfC24M. There have been updates since.

The BWS said in its email Monday that “the existing water systems are currently adequate. However, please be advised that the existing Honolulu and Aiea-Halawa water systems capacities have been reduced due to the shutdown of the Halawa Shaft pumping station, Aiea Wells and Halawa Wells as a proactive measure to prevent fuel contamination from the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Storage Tank fuel releases. The final decision on the availability of water will be confirmed when the building permit application is submitted for approval, pending evaluation of the water system conditions at that time on a first-come, first-served basis. The Board of Water Supply reserves the right to change any position or information stated herein up until the final approval of the building permit application.

“We continue to request 10% voluntary water conservation of all customers until new sources are completed and require water conservation measures in all new developments. If water consumption significantly increases, progressively restrictive conservation measures may be required to avoid low water pressures and disruptions of water service.

“Presently, there is no moratorium on the issuance of new and additional water services. Water distributed via the BWS water systems remains safe for consumption. The BWS is closely monitoring water usage and will keep the public informed with the latest findings.” (For more information, visit the BWS website at boardofwatersupply.com and protectoahuwater.org for the latest updates and water conservation tips.)

“Water conservation measures are required for all proposed developments. These measures include utilization of nonpotable water for irrigation using rain catchment, drought tolerant plants, xeriscape landscaping, efficient irrigation systems, such as a drip system and moisture sensors, and the use of Water Sense labeled ultra-low flow water fixtures and toilets. A Water Conservation Gray Water Reuse Report for large high-rise developments in Kakaako and other areas as determined by BWS are required to be submitted prior to Building Permit approval.”

A big mahalo to Colleen for her generosity to my grandchildren. On Thursday while waiting in line at Kabuki Restaurant and Deli, I chatted with her. She was ahead of me. When leaving with her container, she stopped by me to give me $20 for my grandchildren’s lunch at McDonald’s. She probably heard me say that I would get them their favorite for lunch. She said my grandchildren reminded her of her niece and nephew. I hope to do this good deed to someone else real soon. Thank you from Ian and Yuki. — L.U.

