Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific University has announced the appointment of Steven D. Fenster as its first vice provost of student success. He joins HPU from his previous position as a professor of biology and interim dean of the School of Science and Health at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. He has served as a program director for the NIH U-RISE program and the Howard Hughes Inclusive Excellence Award 3 at Fort Lewis College. Fenster holds a Ph.D. in cell biology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a B.S. in biology from the University of California, San Diego. Fenster has nearly 30 years of experience in academia, including roles as a faculty member, interim dean, associate dean and research associate.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has appointed Edwin Young to the HART board of directors as the ninth voting member. He will serve a two-year term. Young has been a City and County of Honolulu auditor for nine years. He conducted his first performance audit of HART in 2015.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.