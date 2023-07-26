comscore Ilagan earns Big West award for service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Ilagan earns Big West award for service

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

Andre Ilagan on the Hawaii men’s tennis team was recognized on Tuesday as one of eight athletes to receive the Big West Service and Leadership Award. Read more

