Ilagan earns Big West award for service

Andre Ilagan on the Hawaii men’s tennis team was recognized on Tuesday as one of eight athletes to receive the Big West Service and Leadership Award.

Ilagan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance in the spring of 2022, and currently is pursuing a master’s degree from UH. Ilagan works with Lokahi Tennis, a nonprofit organization based on Oahu’s Windward side. Lokahi’s mission is to grow and cultivate the sport of tennis while focusing on serving the community. He also was the team captain for the UH men’s tennis team in 2022 and 2023.

Ilagan, the most decorated athlete in UH men’s tennis history, wrapped up his career this spring. He became the first UH player ever to earn ITA All-America honors after advancing to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament, and also earned the Big West Player of the Year award. He also won UH’s Jack Bonham Award in 2022, given to UH’s best student-athlete. In his career, he was All-Big West first team in singles all four years and doubles three years, making the second team in doubles his other year.

Chaminade to face Kansas on Maui

The Chaminade men’s basketball team will play Kansas in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational opener, scheduled for Nov. 20 at the Lahaina Civic Center. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

This will be the Silverswords’ 37th appearance in the tournament. They are 0-4 all-time against Kansas, which they last faced in 2019, also at the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks have won the Maui Invitational twice. The Silverswords will then face either Marquette or UCLA the next day at noon or 5:30 p.m.

Rounding out this year’s field are Tennessee, Syracuse, Purdue and Gonzaga. Purdue, which returns 2023 Associated Press Player of the Year Zach Edey, will open against Gonzaga, the 2018 champion.

This year is the second straight hosted at the Lahaina Civic Center, after the pandemic forced the tournament to be held in Vegas.