Hilo tops Honolulu to win Little League state championship

Hilo’s Jordan Pagan wasn’t about to let his team or father down in crunch time Tuesday.

Pagan hit a go-ahead RBI double and Reese Kualii followed with a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Hilo beat Honolulu 6-3 in the final of the Little League (ages 12-younger) State Tournament at Puuiki Beach Park field in Waialua.

“It was a curveball and it kind of hung, so once I saw the pitch I knew I could do something good for the team,” said Pagan, the son of Hilo manager Ryan Pagan. “I just tried to make solid contact and get the runner in.”

Then Kualii stepped to the plate and added insurance with a blast to left-center.

“I knew it was gone off the bat,” said Kualii, who admitted he lacked confidence after striking out in his first two at-bats.

“They just battled and never gave up. They stuck in the game,” Ryan Pagan said. “They’ve been working hard all season and I can’t really explain how proud I am of these kids.”

Hilo advances to the four-team West Regional, which starts Aug. 5 in San Bernardno, Calif. The regional winner qualifies for the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Hawaii’s state champion has won the past four West Regionals and went on to fare well in Williamsport. Honolulu won the World Series in 2018 and 2022, Central East Maui placed fourth in 2019 and Honolulu finished third in 2021 (only U.S. teams participated). There was no 2020 season because of COVID-19.

Hilo’s tournament victory means teams from three islands have won state titles over the past four seasons.

“We’re just going to continue to work hard and we’re just proud to represent Hawaii,” said Pagan, the manager. “We’ll try and do our best and continue to work hard. We’ve made it to the regionals and hopefully the World Series. That’s our goal. That’s every kids’ dream — to go to Williamsport.”

This age bracket is the oldest and most prestigious Little League division, with the first 12-younger tournament being held in 1947. Hawaii also won titles in 2005 (Ewa Beach) and 2008 (Waipio).

Keyan Wada, who started at second base, pitched two scoreless innings for the victory Tuesday.

The score was tied 3-3 at the end of the sixth and final scheduled inning.

The seventh was played with normal extra-inning rules.

In the eighth, each team placed a runner at second base to start the inning.

In the Hilo half of the inning, Wada advanced to third on a wild pitch by Luke Teruya and scored on Pagan’s double to left.

“Jordan did his job. He barreled it up and got that double and that created momentum for Reese to come up and do his job,” Ryan Pagan said.

Kualii followed with the homer off Kysen Maena-Kido to make it 6-3.

In the bottom of the inning, Madden Inouye was placed at second base for Honolulu. After a groundout back to Wada, Elijah Akamine hit a grounder to the Hilo third baseman, who fired across the diamond. Akamine was ruled safe after the first baseman took his foot off the bag early in an attempt to throw out the runner at third. With the tying run at the plate, Wada got a flyout to right and an unassisted groundout to first to end it.

“We just didn’t have it today,” Honolulu manager Matt Inouye said.

Hilo scored three runs in the third inning.

Levi Justo hit a one-out single and Hekili Naipo doubled just inside the left-field line, which advanced Justo to third.

After Liam Villanueva popped out to the second baseman, Wada hit a two-run single to right and Jordan Pagan followed with a run-scoring double to left-center.

Honolulu cut its deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the third on Ryden Inoshita’s two-out single, which scored Triton Wong. Honolulu wound up stranding the bases loaded.

Honolulu tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth on a 4-6 fielder’s choice groundout by Isaac Sham. Cade Butcher scored from third and Akamine came in from second on an errant throw to the plate by the Hilo first baseman.

Hilo starter James Nishimura allowed three runs over six innings. The crafty left-hander threw his curveball for strikes and spotted inside fastballs to right-handed hitters. Nishimura occasionally used a hesitation wind-up where he moved his right foot up and down a few times while balancing on his back leg.

“I learned all the pitches from my dad (assistant coach Tyler Nishimura),” Nishimura said. “He also taught me strategy on where to throw the pitches. “I like to keep the hitters off-balance and guessing.”

Nishimura got double plays in the first and third innings, which helped keep Honolulu off the scoreboard and his pitch count low.

“The boys, good heads-up plays,” Ryan Pagan said of the double plays. “That was clutch and Jimbo, James Nishimura, he made his pitches, hit his spots.”

Nishimura reached the 85-pitch limit after six innings, and the manager decided to go to Wada, who didn’t allow a hit in his stint.

“We did have another set of pitchers in case we did go to Game 2,” Ryan Pagan said. “I felt Wada could come in and perform, which is what he did.”

On Sunday, Hilo defeated Honolulu 3-0. Honolulu needed to defeat Hilo twice Tuesday to win the double-elimination tournament. Hilo finished 3-0 and Honolulu went 3-2.