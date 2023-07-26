comscore Warriors implement changes as they open football practice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors implement changes as they open football practice

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA The newly installed 75-foot-wide video board at the Ching Complex is now operational. Located on the Diamond Heat/Les Murakami side of the field, the board was turned on for the first time publicly Monday. The video board was broken down into 64 panels and transported from Aloha Stadium to UH. The video board is part of the $30-million Ching Complex expansion project.

    COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA

There was a “wow!” moment as the University of Hawaii football team opened training camp. Read more

