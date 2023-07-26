Warriors implement changes as they open football practice

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There was a “wow!” moment as the University of Hawaii football team opened training camp. Read more

Wide receiver Chuuky Hines, a sophomore who has excelled during player-run-practices this summer, sported a close-cropped haircut. It was the first haircut of his life.

“It’s good to see he’s making changes on the field and in his appearances, too,” cornerback Virdell Edwards II said.

Hines said he wanted a fresh start entering training camp. The Rainbow Warriors’ first practice of training camp is this morning on the lower campus’ grass field.

Timmy Chang’s second training camp as head coach of his alma mater will feature several changes. Unlike most Division I programs’ preseason training, the Warriors — following guidelines from performance specialist Trevor Short — have created a schedule that mirrors game week. There will be intensive practices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, short but challenging workouts on Fridays, and physical late-afternoon practices on Saturdays. Walk-through sessions and conditioning drills will be on Mondays and Thursdays. The intent is to balance thorough workouts with recovery.

For this week, the Warriors will wear spiders — foamed padding inside jerseys — for today’s practice. On Friday, the Warriors will be in shells (regular shoulder pads). Tentative plans call for a controlled scrimmage on Saturday.

“I’m ready to get back into the pads,” offensive lineman Sergio Muasau said.

The Warriors have fully resurrected their version of the run-and-shoot offense, with Chang taking over the play-calling and quarterbacks room. Unlike the four-wide version under former UH coaches June Jones and Nick Rolovich, this run-and-shoot can use a tight end in place of an inside receiver. Greyson Morgan, who has recovered from a clavicle injury; Devon Tauaefa, who redshirted as a freshman in 2022; and Colorado transfer Oakie Salave‘a are the top tight ends.

Landon Sims, son of former Rainbow Travis Sims, moves from tight end/H-back to running back. Running back Derek Boyd suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Hines, who is considered the Warriors’ fastest receiver; Alex Perry; and Kansas transfer Steven McBride are vertical threats. Teammates have referred to quarterback Brayden Schager’s deep passes as “Schager Bombs.” Schager, who has added strength to his 6-foot-3 frame, now weighs between 225 and 230.

“New offense, unique offense,” said McBride, who joined UH in January. “I never heard of it until I got here. I feel this is an offense that really suits me.”

McBride also has been a fit for the Warriors’ self-styled “braddahhood.”

“It felt like family,” McBride said of his decision. “They took me in as family. That’s what I looked for when I entered the transfer portal. And that’s what they showed me.”

Among the noteworthy first-year Warriors are three graduates of national power Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas; defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa, a transfer from Washington; cornerback/nickelback Cam Stone, a Wyoming transfer who was named to the Mountain West’s preseason first team last week; and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa. Matsuzawa, who grew up in Tokyo and played at Hocking College last year, will handle kickoffs.

Defensive tackle John Tuitupou is expected to learn this week if he will be granted a waiver to play this season. Tuitupou sat out two seasons because of a family matter ahead of enrolling at UH in 2020. He is allowed to practice while the NCAA reviews his appeal.