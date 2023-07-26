Warriors implement changes as they open football practice
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
The newly installed 75-foot-wide video board at the Ching Complex is now operational. Located on the Diamond Heat/Les Murakami side of the field, the board was turned on for the first time publicly Monday. The video board was broken down into 64 panels and transported from Aloha Stadium to UH. The video board is part of the $30-million Ching Complex expansion project.