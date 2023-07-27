Editorial | Letters Letter: Mayor, Council show that ‘It’s About Me’ Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s slogan in 2021 was “It’s About You.” Well, that was short-lived, wasn’t it? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s slogan in 2021 was “It’s About You.” Well, that was short-lived, wasn’t it? With the exception of City Council- members Radiant Cordero, Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba, the new mantra appears to be “It’s About Me” and the exorbitant 64% pay raises. I hope people remember this and vote Tommy Waters, Esther Kia‘aina, Matt Weyer, Calvin Say, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Val Okimoto out of office at the end of their respective terms. Lisa Adlong Hauula EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Investigate why road projects take so long