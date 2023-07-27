Letter: Mayor, Council show that ‘It’s About Me’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s slogan in 2021 was “It’s About You.” Well, that was short-lived, wasn’t it?

With the exception of City Council- members Radiant Cordero, Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba, the new mantra appears to be “It’s About Me” and the exorbitant 64% pay raises.

I hope people remember this and vote Tommy Waters, Esther Kia‘aina, Matt Weyer, Calvin Say, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Val Okimoto out of office at the end of their respective terms.

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

