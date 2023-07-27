Letter: Super PAC program would help its interests

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Group starts second training in politics, advocacy” (Star-Advertiser, June 30) failed to elicit cheers when I read that a large super PAC, backed by carpenters and contractors, would lead the effort, rather than a good-government organization such as League of Women Voters or Common Cause. Read more

“Group starts second training in politics, advocacy” (Star-Advertiser, June 30) failed to elicit cheers when I read that a large super PAC, backed by carpenters and contractors, would lead the effort, rather than a good-government organization such as League of Women Voters or Common Cause.

Pacific Resource Partnership (PRP) supports pro-construction candidates, including running attack ads such as those against Ben Cayetano in the bitter 2012 mayoral race. He lost to PRP’s favored candidate, Kirk Caldwell.

University of Hawaii political scientist Colin Moore spoke the truth when he observed that “PRP is running (the Partners for Democracy program) because they want to elect politicians who are sympathetic to their goals, which is fundamentally construction.”

It looks to me like the fox grooming the chicks to welcome him into the hen house one day.

Donna Ambrose

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter