comscore Letter: Super PAC program would help its interests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Super PAC program would help its interests

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Group starts second training in politics, advocacy” (Star-Advertiser, June 30) failed to elicit cheers when I read that a large super PAC, backed by carpenters and contractors, would lead the effort, rather than a good-government organization such as League of Women Voters or Common Cause. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Investigate why road projects take so long

Scroll Up