Drivers, be aware: 24-hour closure has begun of Ala Moana Boulevard’s left lanes, in both directions, between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street, through Sept. 22. That’s due to construction of an elevated pedestrian walkway across Ala Moana Boulevard.

For questions or concerns, hotlines have been set up: 808-476-0490 to reach the project team; 808-945-1150 as listed on the website, alamoanapedbridge.org.