It’s not good news for alleged crime boss Michael Miske that one of his alleged co-conspirators has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and agreed to “fully cooperate” with the U.S. Department of Justice. Preston Kimoto’s plea included allegations that the kidnapping was planned in coordination with Miske.

Kimoto pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, admitting to setting up the kidnap and assault of an accountant who owed his friend’s father $900,000. Miske’s attorney responded that Miske “had absolutely nothing to do with” the conspiracy, and “looks forward to his day in court.”