Accused killer of wife's ex-lover might testify today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Accused killer of wife’s ex-lover might testify today

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Defendant Eric Thompson is on trial for January 2022 murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara, who had an affair with Thompson’s wife, Joyce, in 2021.

The 36-year-old Wailupe man on trial in connection with the Jan. 12, 2022, slaying of his wife’s ex-lover and acupuncturist is expected to testify on his own behalf today. Read more

