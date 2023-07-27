comscore Board hearing over TMT construction is postponed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board hearing over TMT construction is postponed

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

A hearing over whether the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope has officially launched construction has been postponed and will not be heard Friday at the state Board of Land and Natural Resources. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up