comscore DOE prevails in lawsuit over school fire alarms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

DOE prevails in lawsuit over school fire alarms

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state Department of Education has prevailed in a lawsuit brought by a contractor that sought $1 million in damages for its claims that the department breached contracts for fire alarm systems at eight Hawaii public schools. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up