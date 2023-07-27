comscore EPA public forum to set stage for citizen oversight on Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

EPA public forum to set stage for citizen oversight on Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Navy officials are urging community members to attend tonight’s “kickoff and scoping meeting” hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as it prepares to launch its Community Representation Initiative to oversee defueling operations at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility. Read more

