comscore Kokua Line: What if I can’t make a disaster kit? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: What if I can’t make a disaster kit?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Question: That guy in Waianae is on top of it (808ne.ws/3NX08OS) but most of us aren’t like that with the hurricane prep. I have a tiny apartment, no storage. I try but it’s not easy. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty
Next Story
Lawsuit claims Honolulu’s homeless policies are unconstitutional

Scroll Up