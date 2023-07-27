comscore Lawsuit claims Honolulu’s homeless policies are unconstitutional | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawsuit claims Honolulu's homeless policies are unconstitutional

  By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 1:03 a.m.
  A new lawsuit filed in Circuit Court on Wednesday says Honolulu's homeless laws are vague and overly broad. Above, a small tent village surrounded a bus stop near Makiki Stream at Kalakaua Avenue and South King Street on Monday.

  Above, Jared Castro, left, and Faimafili Tupuola, two of the five homeless plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the city, appeared at a news conference Wednesday.

  The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii wants policies like the city's sit-lie ban, park closure rules and the sidewalk nuisance and stored property ordinances ruled illegal and unconstitutional. Above, shopping carts blocked the sidewalk Monday at Pawaa In-Ha Park in Honolulu.

Honolulu’s homeless sweeps and other “anti-houseless” laws should be ruled illegal and unconstitutional because they violate Hawaii’s state constitutional prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Oahu Circuit Court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii. Read more

