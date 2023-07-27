Lawsuit claims Honolulu’s homeless policies are unconstitutional
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A new lawsuit filed in Circuit Court on Wednesday says Honolulu’s homeless laws are vague and overly broad. Above, a small tent village surrounded a bus stop near Makiki Stream at Kalakaua Avenue and South King Street on Monday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Jared Castro, left, and Faimafili Tupuola, two of the five homeless plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the city, appeared at a news conference Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii wants policies like the city’s sit-lie ban, park closure rules and the sidewalk nuisance and stored property ordinances ruled illegal and unconstitutional. Above, shopping carts blocked the sidewalk Monday at Pawaa In-Ha Park in Honolulu.