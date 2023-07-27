comscore Planners OK more mixed-use development in Halawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Planners OK more mixed-use development in Halawa

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A view from Skyline’s Halawa- Aloha Stadium station shows part of the area planned for redevelopment with Aloha Stadium at right.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Aloha Stadium parking lot is planned for redevelopment.

The Honolulu Planning Commission voted Wednesday to recommend rezoning 227 acres around Skyline’s Halawa station to allow for more development of mixed-use business, residential and affordable housing sites near the state’s planned New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. Read more

