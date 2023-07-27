QB Whisperer comes calling at UH

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pssst.

The quarterback whisperer is watching.

Former University of Hawaii quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison was among the sideline observers at the Rainbow Warriors’ first practice of training camp Wednesday. Morrison has mentored former UH-record setting quarterbacks Timmy Chang, Nick Rolovich and Colt Brennan.

Morrison, who lives in Dallas, has been in town the past week, offering advice to the UH quarterbacks and helping Chang, now the head coach and offensive play caller, with the final installations of the resurrected run-and-shoot offense.

“Dan reminds me of so many things through the process and my journey as a coach,” Chang said. “You forget some of the things we talked about 20 years (ago), and he reminds me of all those things. I call him the quarterback whisperer. And, really, his calming demeanor and his tone really sets me correct. I really like him around.”

Starting quarterback Brayden Schager, who grew up in the Dallas metro area of Highland Park, has trained with Morrison during visits to Texas. Schager said Morrison has been helpful in being in sync with the “rhythm of the offense” — drop steps, bounce while scanning which receiver will find the puka in the defensive coverage, and to stare one way while preparing to throw in the other direction.

“Every play that we do has a certain rhythm to it, a certain dance with our feet,” Schager said.

In this version of the four-wide offense, a tight end might be used in place of an inside receiver. But the principles are the same: pass plays are based on the defensive coverage. Chang said he also would like the Warriors to stretch defenses with deep throws. Last year, Schager was 33.9% on throws that were airborne at least 20 yards from the line of scrimmage. Reasonable accuracy is at least 35%.

For the first practice, during which the players wore light padding underneath their jerseys, the Warriors went with a two-deep rotation.

“We can’t give everyone reps,” said Chang, who wanted to establish a performance base line as a starting point for training camp.

Chang said Schager, running back Tylan Hines and tight end Greyson Morgan have secured first-team spots. Chang said nine players are contending for starting jobs on the offensive line. The competition also is wide open at the three receiver positions (a fourth if a slotback replaces the tight end in the four-wide scheme).

Chang was pleased with the effort during the Warriors’ first supervised practice since spring ball wrapped on March 3. (The Warriors moved up spring training because of construction work at the Ching Complex, where they play their home games.)

“It was good to see these guys run around,” Chang said. “Now we have a baseline to see where we are and to get better.”

Safety Peter Manuma said: “The energy was high. I feel we needed it a little higher on defense. It was good to be out there.”

In his expanded play-calling role, Chang described it as a “cat and mouse game” in situational scrimmages against the defense. Jacob Yoro, who makes the defensive calls, also is working with the safeties this year.

During the situational scrimmages, Chang went over plays with Schager and backup quarterbacks Jake Farrell and Joey Yellen on the sideline. Then, Chang said, the quarterback would “handle the huddle.” Chang also said the receivers have improved their communication. “Those are high-level things,” Chang said. “They’re starting to get it.”

The Warriors will have a walk-through session on Thursday. On Friday, they will practice in shoulder pads. Saturday’s practice, which will feature a situational scrimmage, is closed to the public because Ching is considered a construction site