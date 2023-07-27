Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 27, 2023 Today Updated 9:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled FRIDAY No local sporting events scheduled FOOTBALL 2023 UH schedule Sat., Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m. Fri., Sept. 1 vs. Stanford 5 p.m. Sat., Sept. 9 vs. Albany 6 p.m. Sat., Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m. Sat., Sept. 30 at UNLV 10 a.m. Sat., Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St. 5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 21 at New Mexico noon Sat., Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. Sat., Nov. 4 at Nevada 10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 11 vs. Air Force 6 p.m. Sat., Nov. 18 at Wyoming 9 a.m. Sat., Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St. 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex Canadian Football League East Division W L T Pts PF PA Toronto 5 0 0 10 186 111 Ottawa 3 3 0 6 140 142 Montreal 2 3 0 4 106 111 Hamilton 2 4 0 4 130 195 West Division W L T Pts PF PA BC 5 1 0 10 155 94 Winnipeg 5 2 0 10 190 147 Saskatchewan 3 3 0 6 125 147 Calgary 2 4 0 4 152 167 Edmonton 0 7 0 0 105 185 Note: two points for a win, one for a tie Friday Hamilton at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m. Saturday Saskatchewan at Toronto, 10 a.m. British Columbia at Edmonton, 1 p.m. Sunday Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m. VOLLEYBALL 2023 UH WOMEN’S Schedule Aug. 25! vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. Aug. 26! vs. San Diego 7 p.m. Aug. 27! vs. Oregon 7 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m. Sept. 7# vs. Liberty 7 p.m. Sept. 8# vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m. Sept. 10# vs. UCLA 5 p.m. Sept. 14% at TCU 1 p.m. Sept. 15% vs. Western Carolina 9 a.m. Sept. 16% vs. Florida State 7 a.m. Sept. 22* vs. CSU Bakersfield 7 p.m. Sept. 24* vs. CSUN 5 p.m. Sept. 29* at Long Beach State 4 p.m. Sept. 30* at UC San Diego 4 p.m. Oct. 6* vs. CS Fullerton 7 p.m. Oct. 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m. Oct. 13* at UC Santa Barbara 4 p.m. Oct. 14* at Cal Poly TBD Oct. 17* at UC Davis 3 p.m. Oct. 21* vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m. Oct. 27* at CSUN 3 p.m. Oct. 28* at CSU Bakersfield 1 p.m. Nov. 3* vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m. Nov. 4* vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. Nov. 10* at UC Irvine 4 p.m. Nov. 11* at CS Fullerton 2 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m. The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif. !—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic #—OUTRIGGER Volleyball Challenge %—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas) *—Big West match All home matches at the Stan Sheriff Center Previous Story Television and radio – July 27, 2023