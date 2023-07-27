Scoreboard – July 27, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

FRIDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

FOOTBALL

2023 UH schedule

Sat., Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 1 vs. Stanford 5 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 9 vs. Albany 6 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 30 at UNLV 10 a.m.

Sat., Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St. 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 21 at New Mexico noon

Sat., Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 4 at Nevada 10 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 11 vs. Air Force 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 18 at Wyoming 9 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St. 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

Canadian Football League

East Division

W L T Pts PF PA

Toronto 5 0 0 10 186 111

Ottawa 3 3 0 6 140 142

Montreal 2 3 0 4 106 111

Hamilton 2 4 0 4 130 195

West Division

W L T Pts PF PA

BC 5 1 0 10 155 94

Winnipeg 5 2 0 10 190 147

Saskatchewan 3 3 0 6 125 147

Calgary 2 4 0 4 152 167

Edmonton 0 7 0 0 105 185

Note: two points for a win, one for a tie

Friday

Hamilton at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 10 a.m.

British Columbia at Edmonton, 1 p.m.

Sunday

Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

2023 UH WOMEN’S Schedule

Aug. 25! vs. Northwestern 7 p.m.

Aug. 26! vs. San Diego 7 p.m.

Aug. 27! vs. Oregon 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 7# vs. Liberty 7 p.m.

Sept. 8# vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

Sept. 10# vs. UCLA 5 p.m.

Sept. 14% at TCU 1 p.m.

Sept. 15% vs. Western Carolina 9 a.m.

Sept. 16% vs. Florida State 7 a.m.

Sept. 22* vs. CSU Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Sept. 24* vs. CSUN 5 p.m.

Sept. 29* at Long Beach State 4 p.m.

Sept. 30* at UC San Diego 4 p.m.

Oct. 6* vs. CS Fullerton 7 p.m.

Oct. 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

Oct. 13* at UC Santa Barbara 4 p.m.

Oct. 14* at Cal Poly TBD

Oct. 17* at UC Davis 3 p.m.

Oct. 21* vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m.

Oct. 27* at CSUN 3 p.m.

Oct. 28* at CSU Bakersfield 1 p.m.

Nov. 3* vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m.

Nov. 4* vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

Nov. 10* at UC Irvine 4 p.m.

Nov. 11* at CS Fullerton 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

!—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—OUTRIGGER Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

*—Big West match

All home matches at the Stan Sheriff

Center