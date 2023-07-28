Letter: Hawaii Kai losing theaters, restaurants

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What’s going on in Hawaii Kai? Over the last several years, we’ve lost Outback Steakhouse, Zippy’s, Assaggio, Blue Water Grill, the Shack, Pizza Hut, Burger King and now, the Koko Marina Theatres. I’m baffled. We have a large, fairly upscale population out here, but we are getting the short end of the stick on services. When you can’t even get a pizza out here, something is wrong.

I also feel the two major shopping centers are mismanaged as I see more tenants leaving due to high lease rents. Can anyone help us?

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

