comscore Letter: Hawaii Kai losing theaters, restaurants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hawaii Kai losing theaters, restaurants

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

What’s going on in Hawaii Kai? Over the last several years, we’ve lost Outback Steakhouse, Zippy’s, Assaggio, Blue Water Grill, the Shack, Pizza Hut, Burger King and now, the Koko Marina Theatres. I’m baffled. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: DHHL case must spur state progress

Scroll Up