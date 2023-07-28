Letter: Young people isolated from critical thinking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m 63. When I was a child, my parents said: 1. Mexicans were taking jobs away from white people. 2. All Black people were criminals. 3. Jews were “dirty.” As immigrants, my parents were mistrustful and kept us geographically isolated. School and books were my escape.

My parents divorced, and we moved to a city. I soon began college. My world expanded tenfold. I learned critical thinking. I became uncomfortable as I thought about what my parents kept saying about those who were different. I realized this was racism, not reality.

I despair for young people in states where some books are banned. Where they are taught about the “upsides” of slavery. That affirmative action is not necessary. That hate and discrimination are fine because “those people” are evil. That violence is an acceptable way to deal with anger. Where children absolutely must be sheltered from ever feeling discomfort and we tell them what to think, rather than teaching them how to think and trusting them.

Internet algorithms contribute to isolation regardless of where one lives. What are we doing to our children?

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

