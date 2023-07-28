Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Hawaii’s new consumer advocate Today Updated 7:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The state’s consumer advocate represents customers of utilities such as Hawaiian Electric and Hawaiian Telcom, scrutinizing requests for rate increases or projects that will lead to rate changes, among other duties. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The state’s consumer advocate represents customers of utilities such as Hawaiian Electric and Hawaiian Telcom, scrutinizing requests for rate increases or projects that will lead to rate changes, among other duties. And Hawaii has a new leader in this position. Michael S. Angelo assumed his post as executive director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Division of Consumer Advocacy on July 17. Hawaii’s utility customers will depend on Angelo to help keep rates fair and to keep Hawaii pressing forward in the transformation to clean energy — so his background in analyzing utility proposals and in scrutinizing clean energy processes will come in handy. Previous Story Editorial: DHHL case must spur state progress