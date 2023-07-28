comscore Off The News: Hawaii’s new consumer advocate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Hawaii’s new consumer advocate

  • Today
  • Updated 7:19 p.m.

The state’s consumer advocate represents customers of utilities such as Hawaiian Electric and Hawaiian Telcom, scrutinizing requests for rate increases or projects that will lead to rate changes, among other duties. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: DHHL case must spur state progress

Scroll Up