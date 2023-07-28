comscore Defendant’s claims of abuse questioned in North Shore murder trial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Defendant’s claims of abuse questioned in North Shore murder trial

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell, left, and Barry Sooalo, North Shore murder suspect Hailey Dandurand’s lawyer, approached the bench Tuesday to confer with Judge Rowena Somerville.

    Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell, left, and Barry Sooalo, North Shore murder suspect Hailey Dandurand’s lawyer, approached the bench Tuesday to confer with Judge Rowena Somerville.

Jurors in the trial of a 26-year-old woman charged in the gruesome slaying of a woman at a North Shore vacation rental in 2017 were shown a Facebook video post Thursday of a giggling Hailey Dandurand and her smiling, then-boyfriend Michael Brown in an attempt by the prosecution to discredit Dandurand’s claims that he was abusive and forced her to participate in the violence. Read more

