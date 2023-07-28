Hawaii-Japan summit rebuilds relationships, forges new ones

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii’s four county mayors attended the event, where they welcomed governors and mayors of six prefectures and 16 cities and towns from Japan with state and city sister relationships. Read more

Caesar and Gina Ho, founders of Hawaiian Soda Co., were at the Hawai‘i-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit on Thursday hoping to make connections to expand their fruit juice-infused fizzy sparkling water to Japan.

The couple, who started their beverage business in 2020, are excited that the product is part of the “What We’re Loving This Week” promotion at Foodland. But they have their sights set on establishing a global presence, too.

“We want to bring a taste of Hawaii to Japan,” Caesar Ho said from a colorful exhibit booth in the event marketplace, where about 35 vendors were showcasing products and services. “These programs are critical because they help support Hawaii businesses. It’s hard to have reach in Japan, so making connections here is important.”

The inaugural event, which kicked off Thursday and runs through today at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, supplied networking opportunities that went well beyond the local business sector. It brought together roughly 400 senior government officials and business and civic leaders split about evenly between Japan and Hawaii, said Sheri Kajiwara, summit coordinator for the Japan-America Society of Hawaii.

“There used to be a lot of interaction and sharing through business, cultural and educational exchanges, but it dried up with the pandemic,” Kajiwara said. “JASH’s effort hopes to reinvigorate existing relationships and create a pathway for greater connection in the future. It will help Hawaii’s economy and Japan’s as well.”

“As we launch our summit after three long years of the COVID pandemic, we begin again to build our bilateral relationship between the United States and Japan, but most importantly, we recognize how huge this is in global scope for our state and for Japan,” Green said. “I’m proud to say that together with our sister states, these extraordinary governors and vice governors, that we will continue our relationship and contribute to growth together.”

Green said the relationships have contributed broadly to the mutual economies of both nations for many years.

“It’s been an exchange of ideas, of products, of tourists, of services, of investments, of friendships,” he said.

Kajawara said the summit also afforded the governors and mayors a chance to meet in a closed-door sessions to discuss how to perpetuate and grow relationships.

“It’s an informal opportunity to ask, ‘What can I do for you?’ and to say, ‘Here is what I need,’” she said.

Kajiwara said public grassroots versions of these conversations also are happening at the summit.

She said Kenjin Kai, local clubs made up of Japanese descendants that perpetuate the culture of the places where their ancestors originate, also turned out to greet and and support the six prefectures. “Lots of our local people come from areas of Japan or have ties to people that do,” she said.

The opening panel discussion gave insight into the power of sister relationships and emphasized the collaborative nature of the summit, which was themed “The Ties That Bind.” Panelists included Paul Yonamine, chairman emeritus of Central Pacific Bank; Hidehiko Yuzaki, governor of Hiroshima; and former state Sen. Brian Taniguchi.

The three emphasized the power of sister relationships to work toward shared goals, including growing educational and business exchanges as well as tourism between the nations.

Yuzaki said, “The bond itself is very valuable and also opportunities for young people — school students, university students, and young business leaders. Hawaii is a good place to learn about globalism or international experiences, and we are very appreciative of Hawaii providing that experience.”

Taniguchi said Hawaii needed to become more “globally minded” and put more resources into sister relationships. “The general feeling is that our friends in Japan always did a lot more for us than we were able to do for them,” Taniguchi said, adding that “now is the time to do more.”

Yonamine discussed using sister relationships to improve tourism and economies on both sides.

“These are unprecedented times. Post-COVID, there is still a lot of pain in the system, but there are growth and exciting opportunities ahead if we work together to put a plan in action,” he said. “Yes, we want our Japanese friends to return, but we will reciprocate and help our Japan sisters.”

The summit comes as the recovery of arrivals from Japan to Hawaii remains slow, affecting visitor industry businesses as well as the film industry and educational exchange programs.

On Thursday the state Department of Business Economic Development released visitor statistics for June, which showed that 46,753 visitors from Japan came to Hawaii. That’s down 63% from June 2019, when 126,592 visitors from Japan came to Hawaii.

“I understand you only have 30% of Japanese (arrivals) here in Hawaii. Hopefully, we can bring it to 100% or 120%,” Sakai Mayor Masahiro Hashimoto said during the summit’s opening ceremonies, where he and other government officials spoke.

Honolulu and Sakai became sister cities in Nov­ember 2021 following a ceremony at Honolulu Hale. The city of Sakai, which is known for its firework displays, paid for The Royal Cosmetics Co. fireworks show that lit up Waikiki skies on June 4.

Today the summit will examine how to improve post-pandemic tourism between Japan and Hawaii during a panel discussion called “Sustainable Tourism: Pursuing Suitable Balance,” from 9:45 to 11:20 a.m. in Coral Ballroom 3. Discussion will focus on how sustainability can lead to a more balanced visitor industry.

The panel will be moderated by Michelle Ka‘uhane, senior vice president of grants and investments for the Hawaii Community Foundation. Speakers will include Hawaii Tourism Authority Chief Administrative Officer Daniel Naho‘opi‘i; Kurt Matsumoto, Pulama Lanai president; Junichi “Jack” Kumada, chief consultant, global tourism agenda and sustainability for JTB Tourism Research &Consulting Co.; and Blaine Miyasato, Hawaiian Affairs managing director for state and local government affairs, who was elected chair of the HTA board Thursday.

Today’s afternoon session features two panels on “Business &Economy: Expanding the Pipeline.” A panel on cross-border commerce meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Coral Ballroom 3, followed by a sustainable agriculture panel from 2:45 to 4 p.m.

Ronald Mangubat, senior manger of sales for Diamond Bakery, said the summit’s draw is the chance to gain business insight and exposure.

Mangubat said Diamond Bakery has had presence in Japan for the about five years, but hopes new relationships made at the summit will boost expansion efforts.

“Our company, which was founded by Japanese immigrants to Hawaii, is turning 103 years old this year,” he said as he passed out cookies to summit attendees at the event’s marketplace. “We know, based on the tourist trade from Japan that comes to Hawaii, that there is demand there, especially for our shortbread.”