Aloha United Way has promoted Kayla Keehu-Alexander to vice president of community impact. She is a former Safety Net Programs manager. In her previous role, Keehu-Alexander oversaw government grants and Safety grants assisting individuals and families experiencing crises such as homelessness, food insecurity and domestic violence. Her extensive experience includes contract management with HUD, the ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained, employed) initiative, Safety net and nonprofit partners.

The East Hawaii Cultural Center has appointed Laurie Rich as its new executive director. Rich is an experienced leader in the nonprofit sector and a former executive director of the David Brower Center in Berkeley, Calif. She spent seven years in that role. Prior to her appointment as executive director, Rich served as director of events and external relations for the Children &Nature Network. She recently finished producing CNN’s annual Inside-Out international conference, where she helped establish a Youth Advisory Council to center youth voice in conference planning and initiating scholarships for 30 local youth leaders to attend. Rich replaces Carol Walker, who is retiring but will remain with EHCC as a board member, volunteer and director of its Javanese gamelan program.

