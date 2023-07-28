Rearview Mirror: Short subjects: 500-foot-tall statue and baseball pioneer
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:48 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Jackie Robinson, right, came to Hawaii in 1941 to play football for the Honolulu Bears, a semiprofessional team in the Hawaii Senior Football League. Six years later, in April 1947, he broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier when he donned the uniform of the Brooklyn Dodgers and played a game before a crowd of 26,000 at Ebbets Field.
DRAWING COURTESY JACK MAHAKIAN
Jack Mahakian proposed building a 500-foot-tall statue of Kamehameha the Great on Tantalus in 1973.