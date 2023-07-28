Pearl City wins Little League Intermediate West Regional

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pearl City won twice Thursday to take the Little League Intermediate (13-14) West Regional in Nogales, Ariz.

Pearl City defeated Encinitas, Calif., 9-6 in the final and Douglas, Ariz., 10-3 in the semifinals.

Pearl City, which finished 7-0 at the tournament, advances to the World Series in Livermore, Calif., which starts Sunday.

In the final, Pearl City scored five runs in the fourth inning en route to the victory over Encinitas. Three runs came in on an error by the Encinitas left fielder, which gave Pearl City a 6-3 advantage.

Kelton Onomura’s three-run homer in the sixth put Pearl City ahead 9-4.

Boston Schwager and Luke Furutani each scored twice for Pearl City. Schwager picked up the win and Tytan Takahashi recorded the save.

In the semifinal against Douglas, Pearl City scored five runs in the first inning.

Onomura and Justin-Raine Kamanao-Bulosan each drove in two runs, and Takahashi scored twice. Ryley Omine was the winning pitcher.

Pearl City outscored its opponents 85-18 in the tournament.

Kaneshiro claims Juniors Americas Cup

HSJGA/First Tee Hawaii’s Kara Kaneshiro won medalist honors and helped lead her team to the title at the Girls Juniors Americas Cup on Thursday in Oliver, British Columbia, Canada.

Kaneshiro finished at 2-over-par 218 over the three-round event. Hawaii’s Raya Nakao tied for second at 220, Kate Nakaoka tied for ninth at 223 and Teal Matsueda was tied for 12th at 225.

Hawaii finished at 13-over 661 in the 18-team tournament. Southern California was second at 673.

Ex-Hawaii Hilo hoopsters to play in Europe

Former Hawaii Hilo point guards Mandi Kawaha and Darren Williams will play professionally in Europe.

Kawaha will play for the Cardiff Met Archers Basketball Club in Wales, while Williams is set to join HydroTruck Radom in Poland.

Kawaha, a Hilo High graduate, averaged 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. Williams, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., averaged 15.5 points and recorded 114 assists.