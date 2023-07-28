Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 28, 2023 Today Updated 9:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled SATURDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL Little League Intermediate (13-14) West Regional At Nogales, Ariz. Thursday Semifinals Encinitas, Calif. 10, Woodland, Calif. 0, 6 inn. Pearl City 10, Nogales, Ariz. 3. W—Ryley Omine. Leading hitters—PC: Tytan Takahashi 2b, 2 runs; Kelton Onomura 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Omine 2 runs; Justin-Raine Kamanao- BuIosan 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Logan Calleon 2b, Luke Furutani 2b; Noah Propios 2b. Final Pearl City 9, Encinitas, Calif. 6. W—Boston Schwager. S–Tytan Takahashi. Leading hitters—PC: Schwager 2 runs; Kelton Onomura HR, 3 RBIs; Luke Furutani 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Ryley Omine 2b. Note: Pearl City, which finished 7-0 at the tournament, advances to the World Series in Livermore, Calif., which starts Sunday. Previous Story Television and radio – July 28, 2023