Letter: Report on real value of rail transit system

I have not seen any numbers on how many daily riders have been on the rail since the first week. The number should be divided by two as most are round trips.

What was the goal of the rail? It was to get people to take the environmentally more friendly rail rather than the polluting automobile. You can't count how many autos commuted from the West side, but you can count the number of bus passengers from the West side and compare that number with a typical day before the rail started. You can assume the difference is attributed to the rail.

I'll bet that number measures the real value of the rail and is very tiny. It is the responsibility of this newspaper to obtain these figures and report the real value of the rail.

Bob Karman
Hawaii Kai