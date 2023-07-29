Letter: Report on real value of rail transit system

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have not seen any numbers on how many daily riders have been on the rail since the first week. The number should be divided by two as most are round trips. Read more

I have not seen any numbers on how many daily riders have been on the rail since the first week. The number should be divided by two as most are round trips.

What was the goal of the rail? It was to get people to take the environmentally more friendly rail rather than the polluting automobile. You can’t count how many autos commuted from the West side, but you can count the number of bus passengers from the West side and compare that number with a typical day before the rail started.

You can assume the difference is attributed to the rail. I’ll bet that number measures the real value of the rail and is very tiny. It is the responsibility of this newspaper to obtain these figures and report the real value of the rail.

Bob Karman

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter