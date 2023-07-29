comscore Letter: Report on real value of rail transit system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Report on real value of rail transit system

I have not seen any numbers on how many daily riders have been on the rail since the first week. The number should be divided by two as most are round trips. Read more

