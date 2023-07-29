Letter: Slow down drivers on 16th Avenue in Kaimuki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My father-in-law, who is visiting me from New York, was in an auto accident on Keanu Street and 16th Avenue. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Read more

My father-in-law, who is visiting me from New York, was in an auto accident on Keanu Street and 16th Avenue. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Motorists tend to speed up and down 16th Avenue because of the steep incline of the street. Therefore, I suggest the installation of speed bumps or “slow down” signs to curtail this hazardous condition.

And because of limited parking spaces, cars are parked any old way, which obstructs a clear view of the streets. Regretfully, I fear more serious injuries and even death will occur.

Bob Bosawa

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter