Letter: Voters need to reject Trump and GOP allies

Each day we witness the lies, threats and machinations of Donald Trump and his cronies in the Republican Party. Two-and-a-half years after Trump tried to overthrow the government and perpetuate his horrendous tenure as president, he is finally facing legal conse- quences for his illicit, corrupt and shameful actions.

Yet Trump clearly is relying on his presidential bid and election in 2024 to stay out of jail.

We the people will need to give Trump his final verdict by soundly defeating him and his reactionary Republican backers in Congress in 2024. In this way we can stop Trump and his party’s creeping and creepy fascism. Besides voting and urging others to register and vote, we should get active now in nominating and electing progressives who favor restoring voting rights, labor protections and women’s reproductive health-care choices.

We also need to push for urgently needed change: health care for all, forgiveness of student debt, tuition-free higher education, enhancement of Medicare and Social Security, immigration reform, ending discrimination and distortions of history, and enacting strong measures to counter global warming and halt environmental destruction.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

