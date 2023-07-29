comscore Former attorney general and finance director Eric Anzai dies at 81 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former attorney general and finance director Eric Anzai dies at 81

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Attorney General Earl Anzai at his confirmation hearing in March 2000.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Attorney General Earl Anzai at his confirmation hearing in March 2000.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1999 Then-newly appointed Attorney General Earl Anzai, in his new office, said this would probably be the only time his desk would be this clean.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1999

    Then-newly appointed Attorney General Earl Anzai, in his new office, said this would probably be the only time his desk would be this clean.

Earl Anzai, the no- nonsense and feisty former attorney general and director of budget and finance under former Gov. Ben Caye­tano, died Sunday. He was 81. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii-Japan summit rebuilds relationships, forges new ones

Scroll Up