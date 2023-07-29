Mufi Hannemann is latest appointee to HTA board
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:01 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022
Mufi Hannemann, who heads the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, replaces HTA board member Ben Rafter, who owns hotels and a hotel management company.
-
COURTESY HTA
Hawaii Tourism Authority Board elected Hawaiian Airlines’ Blaine Miyasato as its new chairperson and social entrepreneur Mahina Paishon Duarte as vice chair.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree