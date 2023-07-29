comscore Missing parts caused Kauai chopper crash, report finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Missing parts caused Kauai chopper crash, report finds

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY LINDSIE FRATUS-THOMAS Smoke rose from the site of a helicopter crash at the north end of the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai on Feb. 22, 2022.

    COURTESY LINDSIE FRATUS-THOMAS

    Smoke rose from the site of a helicopter crash at the north end of the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai on Feb. 22, 2022.

The improper installation of a key helicopter part was the likely cause of the Feb. 22, 2022, fatal crash at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, the National Transportation Safety Board said this week in a final report on the incident. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii-Japan summit rebuilds relationships, forges new ones

Scroll Up