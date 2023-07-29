comscore National Guard members, reservists prepare for Red Hill defueling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

National Guard members, reservists prepare for Red Hill defueling

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A crew member entered the firefighting training chamber, which is similar to the enclosed conditions at Red Hill.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Joint Task Force Red Hill Roving Security and Fire Watch teams underwent training Friday at the Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Ford Island. Above, the crew geared up during the exercise.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Joint Task Force Red Hill Roving Security and Fire Watch team practiced gearing up on a moment’s notice Friday at the Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Ford Island.

Local National Guard members and reservists are training to spot danger and respond to hazards in support of the upcoming defueling of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility, set to begin in October. Read more

