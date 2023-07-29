National Guard members, reservists prepare for Red Hill defueling
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A crew member entered the firefighting training chamber, which is similar to the enclosed conditions at Red Hill.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Joint Task Force Red Hill Roving Security and Fire Watch teams underwent training Friday at the Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Ford Island. Above, the crew geared up during the exercise.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Joint Task Force Red Hill Roving Security and Fire Watch team practiced gearing up on a moment’s notice Friday at the Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Ford Island.