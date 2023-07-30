comscore Column: Health care workers need housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Health care workers need housing

  • By Hilton R. Raethel
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Hilton R. Raethel

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Hilton R. Raethel

Hawaii has a current shortage of 1,000 nurses, 460 nurse aides and 300 medical assistants. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Voters need to reject Trump and GOP allies

Scroll Up