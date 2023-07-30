Letter: Anti-vape law hits adult cigar smokers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Act 62 (Senate Bill 975), signed by Gov. Josh Green and effective July 1, had an honorable goal of preventing e-cigarettes and vapes from getting into the hands of kids. But it’s had a collateral effect on all responsible cigar-smoking adults in Hawaii.

In this poorly written, over- encompassing law, it is now illegal for adults to purchase cigars online. Instead, they are forced to purchase from the few remaining retailers who can charge exorbitant amounts for single cigar purchases.

A cigar that I used to be able to buy online for $3 to $4 apiece now costs anywhere from $12 to $20 at retail. Green should not force his health edicts on law- abiding adults. This is simply government overreach.

Please amend the law to exclude cigars purchased by verifiably of-age adults. For all you Hawaii cigar enthusiasts out there, please express your displeasure with this law by calling, emailing or sending a letter to Green.

Mike Fromme

Kamuela, Hawaii island

