comscore Editorial: TOD, housing top priorities at Halawa station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: TOD, housing top priorities at Halawa station

  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The view from Skyline’s Halawa station with Aloha Stadium to the right.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The view from Skyline’s Halawa station with Aloha Stadium to the right.

To that end, the city is now in the process of rezoning 227 acres around Skyline’s Halawa station to allow for the build-up of residential and business sites. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Voters need to reject Trump and GOP allies

Scroll Up