comscore Film details eviction of Hawaii’s Japanese Americans during WWII | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Film details eviction of Hawaii’s Japanese Americans during WWII

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • PHOTOS COURTESY RYAN KAWAMOTO About 1,500 Japanese Americans were evicted from their homes in Hawaii during WWII, among them the Uyeda family, proprietors of the Uyeda Shoe Store.

    About 1,500 Japanese Americans were evicted from their homes in Hawaii during WWII, among them the Uyeda family, proprietors of the Uyeda Shoe Store.

  • COURTESY JACL HONOLULU From left, former Gov. John Waihee, filmmaker Ryan Kawamoto, Gov. Josh Green, producer William Kaneko, former Gov. Neil Abercrombie and former Gov. Ben Cayetano share a moment after a screening of Kawamoto’s film.

    From left, former Gov. John Waihee, filmmaker Ryan Kawamoto, Gov. Josh Green, producer William Kaneko, former Gov. Neil Abercrombie and former Gov. Ben Cayetano share a moment after a screening of Kawamoto’s film.

  • COURTESY JACL HONOLULU Saxon Nishioka shares memories of his family’s eviction.

    Saxon Nishioka shares memories of his family’s eviction.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Claire Takashima’s family, the Uyedas, had 24 hours to vacate their home.

    Claire Takashima’s family, the Uyedas, had 24 hours to vacate their home.

  • PHOTOS COURTESY RYAN KAWAMOTO About 1,500 Japanese Americans were evicted from their homes in Hawaii during WWII, among them the Nishioka family, who were farmers. After the war, Charles Nishioka ran a service station in Ewa and became a community leader.

    About 1,500 Japanese Americans were evicted from their homes in Hawaii during WWII, among them the Nishioka family, who were farmers. After the war, Charles Nishioka ran a service station in Ewa and became a community leader.

Claire Takashima remembers a chilling moment that happened to her family, the Uyedas, shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Read more

