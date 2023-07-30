Film details eviction of Hawaii’s Japanese Americans during WWII
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:26 a.m.
PHOTOS COURTESY RYAN KAWAMOTO
About 1,500 Japanese Americans were evicted from their homes in Hawaii during WWII, among them the Uyeda family, proprietors of the Uyeda Shoe Store.
COURTESY JACL HONOLULU
From left, former Gov. John Waihee, filmmaker Ryan Kawamoto, Gov. Josh Green, producer William Kaneko, former Gov. Neil Abercrombie and former Gov. Ben Cayetano share a moment after a screening of Kawamoto’s film.
COURTESY JACL HONOLULU
Saxon Nishioka shares memories of his family’s eviction.
COURTESY PHOTO
Claire Takashima’s family, the Uyedas, had 24 hours to vacate their home.
PHOTOS COURTESY RYAN KAWAMOTO
About 1,500 Japanese Americans were evicted from their homes in Hawaii during WWII, among them the Nishioka family, who were farmers. After the war, Charles Nishioka ran a service station in Ewa and became a community leader.