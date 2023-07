Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“While You Were Sleeping”

Episodes 21-22

6:40 p.m. today

In Hong-joo’s dream, Jae-chan faces yet another tough decision. Jae-chan recuperates at Hong-joo’s home. Moon-sun learns about Hong-joo and Jae-chan’s past relationship and gives Jae-chan the cold shoulder.

Episodes 23-24

7:50 p.m. today

Jae-chan is determined to simultaneously have the organ transplant and autopsy, but he has no confidence. Hong-joo tells Jae-chan that she dreamed he won the trial, then they go to the beach together.

“Cheer Up”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Monday

Hae Yi is in a pickle over Jae Yi’s assault settlement and Seon Ho wants to find a way to help her. Hae Yi is bothered by the friendly relationship between Jung Woo and Yoo Min, who are now working closely with one another. Jung Woo has a moment of clarity during an alumnus interview.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

The timing is all wrong for Hae Yi and Jung Woo to confess to each other. Min Jae is exposed as the sender of threatening messages. Jung Woo is advised to avoid a scandal, prompting him to draw a distinct line with Hae Yi. Meanwhile, Hae Yi and Seon Ho find themselves under the legendary half-moon on the eve of the festival.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 53-54

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Min-kyung tells Kyung-su the truth about Young-shin and Sook-jung’s arrangement. Kyung-su becomes furious with Young-shin for giving up her recipe and helping Sook-jung. He accuses her of trying to make him the inheritor of the restaurant; Young-shin begs for forgiveness.

Episodes 55-56

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Da-jung tries to get Young-shin’s broth recipe for Sook-jung. When Young-shin refuses, she gets furious and blames her for Jung-hoon’s rejection. Young-shin caves in and gives up her recipe.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 61

7:50 p.m. Friday

After removing Jinsa and becoming the king of Baekje, Asin joins forces with Houyan to attack Goguryeo once again. After joining forces with Houyan, Asin also decides to attack Yodong with the help of Khitan.

Episode 62

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Ko Mu is put in charge of defending Yodongseong, but the tide turns against him. As Seol Doan heads toward Yodongseong, he is torn over his conflicting loyalties. After hearing that Damdeok is heading to Yodongseong, Asin decides to take Gwanmiseong himself.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.