Museum exhibition explores Japanese art in turbulent times
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART
“Fishing in a Mountain Stream,” by Ono Bakufu (c. 1926-1976), depicts the Diamond Mountains in present-day North Korea.
-
COURTESY HAWAII STATE ART MUSEUM
Sally French’s painting “The Intruder” was inspired by a violent break-in of her neighbor’s home. The painting is part of the “Fear of the Unknown” exhibit at the Hawaii State Art Museum.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree