Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

>> Yankees utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific) says he has taken to the team’s new approach since Sean Casey was installed as hitting coach. “We’re trying to see the ball longer,” Kiner-Falefa told the New York Post. “Since Sean’s got here, I feel like he’s been really preaching: ‘See the ball deep and slow the game down.’ So I think we’re just trying to do that more as a team.”

>> The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled infielder Josh Rojas (UH) from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

>> Hilo alumnus Maui Ahuna and Punahou graduate Kalae Harrison made it five 2023 draft picks with Hawaii ties signing this year when they reached deals last week with the teams that selected them ahead of last Tuesday’s deadline. Harrison is the only one who has been officially assigned to a team (the Florida Complex League Pirates), though the others are also expected to begin their careers in rookie leagues. UH commit Elijah Ickes (Kamehameha) was the only Hawaii-related draftee not to sign.

Hawaii Baseball Report – Ju… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser