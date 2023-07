Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The OBRL Islanders completed an undefeated run through the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest 13U regional with a 9-2 win over Lone Peak, Utah, on Saturday in Taft, Calif.

Eli Iopa struck out four over five innings, relievers Peyton Shimokawa and Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz closed out the win, and the Islanders clinched a berth in the Babe Ruth 13U World Series. The world series opens Aug. 12 in Glenn Allen, Va.

Kanoa Naumu was named the regional’s Most Valuable Player. Iopa, Shimokawa, Zack Bagoyo, Chase Kawakami and Levi Perry were named to the all-tournament team.

Members of the team are Ajimine-Dela Cruz, Joichiro Anderson, Bagoyo, Brevan Blackwell, Chace Hamada, Iopa, Kawakami, Tate Kabashigawa, Naumu, Perry, Gavin Puapong, Zayd Ramo, Shimokawa, Tyson Uyehara and Brady Yamauchi. The team is led by manager Rob Iopa and coaches Kevin Bagoyo, Brent Shimokawa and Donny Kadokawa.