comscore Pearl City looks to stay hot at Intermediate World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Pearl City looks to stay hot at Intermediate World Series

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • COURTESY RENEE FUJIMORI Pearl City celebrated after defeating Encinitas, Calif., 9-6 to win the Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division West Region tournament on Thursday in Nogales, Ariz.

    COURTESY RENEE FUJIMORI

    Pearl City celebrated after defeating Encinitas, Calif., 9-6 to win the Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division West Region tournament on Thursday in Nogales, Ariz.

Pearl City emerged from the sweltering heat of Nogales, Ariz., as the winner of the Little League Intermediate (ages 13-14) West Regional. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – July 29, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - July 30, 2023

Scroll Up