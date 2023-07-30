Scoreboard – July 30, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

13U BABE RUTH PACIFIC SOUTHWEST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Taft, Calif.

Saturday

Championship

OBRL Islanders 9, Lone Peak, Utah 2

All-Tournament Team— Zack Bagoyo, Eli Iopa, Chase Kawakami, Levi Perry ,Peyton Shimokawa.

Tournament Most Valuable Player — Kanoa Naumu

TENNIS

L7 JUNIOR TENNIS SINGLES TOURNAMENT

Saturday

At Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch

Boys Singles 12 & Under (Group 1)

1. August Ki’ili, 2. Noah Nguyen, 3. Tylor Meguro, 4. Kaizan Munemitsu.

12 & Under (Group 2)

1. Cameron Phan, 2. Anthony Chan-Tubianosa, 3. Nate Hassen, 4. Felix Eisenberg, 5. Gabriel Langlois.

14 & Under

1. Jeremiah Layugan, 2. Alec Shimada, 3. Peter Lopez, 4. Kareem Megid, 5. Bradshaw Phan, 6. Josh Harvey, 7. Lukas Vitenas, 8. Dillon Keller.

Girl’s Singles 12 & Under

1. Trinity Hansen, 2. Minori Hironaka, 3. Makena Keller, 4. Alexa Johnson, 5. Grace Cherry.

14 & Under

1. Naia Lickle, 2. Kelsye Lorre, 3. Sienna Kocik, 4. Tia Kocik, 5. Ayumu Hironaka, 6. Emily Kermode, 7. Capri Nozaki, 8. Iliana Dorkin.

Sportsmanship Awards

12 & Under — August Ki’ili

14 & Under — Josh Harvey