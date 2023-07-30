Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 30, 2023 Today Updated 9:21 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL 13U BABE RUTH PACIFIC SOUTHWEST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP At Taft, Calif. Saturday Championship OBRL Islanders 9, Lone Peak, Utah 2 All-Tournament Team— Zack Bagoyo, Eli Iopa, Chase Kawakami, Levi Perry ,Peyton Shimokawa. Tournament Most Valuable Player — Kanoa Naumu TENNIS L7 JUNIOR TENNIS SINGLES TOURNAMENT Saturday At Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch Boys Singles 12 & Under (Group 1) 1. August Ki’ili, 2. Noah Nguyen, 3. Tylor Meguro, 4. Kaizan Munemitsu. 12 & Under (Group 2) 1. Cameron Phan, 2. Anthony Chan-Tubianosa, 3. Nate Hassen, 4. Felix Eisenberg, 5. Gabriel Langlois. 14 & Under 1. Jeremiah Layugan, 2. Alec Shimada, 3. Peter Lopez, 4. Kareem Megid, 5. Bradshaw Phan, 6. Josh Harvey, 7. Lukas Vitenas, 8. Dillon Keller. Girl’s Singles 12 & Under 1. Trinity Hansen, 2. Minori Hironaka, 3. Makena Keller, 4. Alexa Johnson, 5. Grace Cherry. 14 & Under 1. Naia Lickle, 2. Kelsye Lorre, 3. Sienna Kocik, 4. Tia Kocik, 5. Ayumu Hironaka, 6. Emily Kermode, 7. Capri Nozaki, 8. Iliana Dorkin. Sportsmanship Awards 12 & Under — August Ki’ili 14 & Under — Josh Harvey Previous Story Hawaii turns in big plays to close first week of fall camp Next Story Television and radio - July 30, 2023