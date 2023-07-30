Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 30, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Honolulu resident Richard Mills spotted the Hula Hula coffee shop in Ban Pong, Thailand, in November. Photo by Janice Mills.
Sharon Inamine of Honolulu discovered Kua ’Aina, Hawaiian Burger & Cafe in Tokyo, Japan, in November. Photo by Lorraine Mito.
Before hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, Meril Dobrin Fujiki of Kailua and Dawn Soderquist Okano of Honolulu thought about getting a “local” tattoo at Maui Tattoo in Cusco, Peru, in November. Photo by passerby.