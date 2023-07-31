Letter: Service workers not trained for Narcan use

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bill 28 has been signed by Mayor Rick Blangiardi and, once again, a well-meaning idea with several punitive implications for businesses has been foisted on an already suffering hospitality industry. Read more

Opioid settlement money will be spent to distribute Narcan to restaurants and bars where there is no crisis, with no existing training model for employees, and no long-term budget. It will put service workers and their employers unwillingly into first-responder status.

Education, addiction counseling and a way to identify fentanyl in the drug supply would be better places to put this windfall money.

The whole endeavor makes me think about calling 911 to report a mayor untethered from reality.

Robert Bates

Makiki

