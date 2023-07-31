comscore Letter: Service workers not trained for Narcan use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Service workers not trained for Narcan use

Bill 28 has been signed by Mayor Rick Blangiardi and, once again, a well-meaning idea with several punitive implications for businesses has been foisted on an already suffering hospitality industry. Read more

