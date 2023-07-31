Letter: To fight drugs, sex trade, we must change ways

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With human trafficking, we blame the evil cartels. However, the demand for drugs and the sex trade is the problem. Read more

With human trafficking, we blame the evil cartels. However, the demand for drugs and the sex trade is the problem. Plain and simple, we are major consumers of evil.

Corrupt morals and apathy are affecting thousands of lives. Media capitalize on depravity with explicit sexual content, and immorality is celebrated. Government agendas facilitate deviant behavior under the pretext of freedom and tolerance.

The porn industry is booming at the expense of extreme human suffering. Pornographic material contributes to unspeakable human abuse. Sexually assaulted, young children are victims of this evil industry, too.

To end slavery, the United States fought the Civil War and England appealed to Parliament and public sentiment. Today, it will take the same determination and perseverance to stop it.

Reach out to lawmakers to be a voice for those who are enslaved. Stop watching pornography! Stop viewing films with sexual content. Defend the powerless.

Most importantly — pray!

Michele Lincoln

Lahaina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter