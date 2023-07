Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our veterans at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home deserve better (“Hilo veterans home fined again for failing to meet standards,” Star-Advertiser, July 26).

Hawaii’s people immediately called for action along with criticism of the prior operator, Avalon Health Care, for the COVID-19 devastation at the home. It resulted in a quick change of management to the state, but it is obvious that after nearly three years, the state lacks management oversight and needs a quality assurance and performance improvement plan that will sustain the highest quality of care and services to the nursing home residents.

Hawaii U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda can vocalize their concern and call for a plan of action from state leaders and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for better care of kupuna at this VA home.

Calvin Hara

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter