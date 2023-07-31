comscore Letter: Who will provide homes for evicted tenants? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Who will provide homes for evicted tenants?

Regarding the eviction of current tenants in favor of the approved Kuilei Place condominium complex offering 603 affordable units for those earning 80% to 140% of the affordable median income: How many of the more-than- 100 tenants being evicted currently meet the 80% AMI (area median income) and also happen to have enough money set aside to afford a down payment (“Hawaii developer is asked to do more for evicted residents,” Star-Advertiser, July 24)? Read more

