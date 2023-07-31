Letter: Who will provide homes for evicted tenants?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the eviction of current tenants in favor of the approved Kuilei Place condominium complex offering 603 affordable units for those earning 80% to 140% of the affordable median income: How many of the more-than- 100 tenants being evicted currently meet the 80% AMI (area median income) and also happen to have enough money set aside to afford a down payment (“Hawaii developer is asked to do more for evicted residents,” Star-Advertiser, July 24) ? Read more

It seems the project is likely to evict current tenants who would not subsequently be able to qualify to purchase one of the new “affordable” units, thereby taking away more than 100 current affordable rental units to replace them with 603 less-affordable condominium units and furthering the process of pricing more residents out of paradise.

Yes, there would be more “affordable” units for those who have enough income and savings to meet the 80% to 140% AMI criteria to buy a unit. But who will replace the currently affordable rental units with comparably priced affordable rental units for the tenants being displaced?

Sally Dunan

Aiea

